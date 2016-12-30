Doble given stay of adjudication in drug possession case

Erika Anna Doble, 45, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication in a third degree controlled substance possession charge in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday.

A felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charge and a gross misdemeanor child endangerment charge were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 19, 2016, incident of a search of Doble’s residence by agents of the Central Minnesota Violent offender Task Force, to look for an individual with a warrant, who was thought to be in the house. Doble allegedly gave consent to search for the individual.

While officers searched for the individual they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Agents were granted permission by Doble to search the property and found an electronic scale, a Band-Aid box with a baggie containing a substance that was tested to be methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe containing white residue consistent with smoking meth during the search.

Agents noted that three children, ages 15, 14 and 2, lived in the residence.

The older children were Doble’s, while the 2-year-old belonged to another woman, who was present at the time of the search, and admitted to officers that she had lived in the residence for several months.

The woman also allegedly admitted to smoking meth.

Doble pleaded guilty to the third degree felony drug possession charge as part of a plea agreement.

Doble was sentenced to 21 days in jail, and was approved for the Sentence to Serve program, as well as work release. She was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was fined $50.