Everyone becomes new again through Christ

By Joshua Hodgson, Youth Pastor, Community Covenant Church,Upsala

“This I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:21-23).

These popular verses are so good to be reminded of. When it feels like things are falling apart around you, the Lord’s love for you never waivers. Even when the world seems to be spiraling out of control, God is faithful and he can give us hope. Every day you wake up is another opportunity to find mercy from God, so you can follow him. Every year you live is another opportunity to love and serve the God who created you.

Jesus was born approximately 2017 years ago, and in those years the Christian church he started has grown from a handful of “unschooled, ordinary men” (Acts 4:13) into the major religion of the world, encompassing 31 percent of the world’s population. I wonder if the first disciples knew what would become of their life’s mission: spreading the news that Jesus is the son of God, come to earth, to take away the sins of the world. What an amazing gift God has given us by sending his son to this world.

This last month I have enjoyed the celebration of this gift, Christmas, with both my family and my church family. There have been lots of Christmas parties and services, cookies and hot cocoa, gifts given and gifts received, and decorations set up and taken down (OK, you caught me, none of our decorations are down yet – or will be until February). In our house, we are trying to teach our 3-year-old son what the true meaning of Christmas is, and that challenge has been a constant reminder for myself that this is a celebration of new life offered to us through Christ.

Through Christ’s new birth into this world and his obedience to his father, even to death, he provided a way for us to be in relationship with him and through him with his father. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away, behold the new has come.” Anyone who receives the gift of salvation through Jesus is given this new life.

What an amazing chance that we’ve been given. As one year passes and another one comes, my hope and prayer for the people of Morrison County, Minnesota, the United States, and the world is that they would know and experience this new life offered through the sacrifice of Jesus.

As 2017 begins, will you allow Christ into your life to make you new?