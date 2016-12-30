Extra practice shows for Upsala girls

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

After a five game losing streak to open the season, the Upsala Cardinals won two of their last three girls basketball contests.

Upsala freshman Amber Biniek drives past McGregor’s Michaela Jackson in Upsala, Wednesday.

“We had a long stretch between games, so that week or two of extra practice has really helped,” said senior Katlin Welinski about the improved play. “It gave us a lot of conditioning, and we threw in a couple new defenses.”

She is one of two seniors on the Cardinals roster, which features two freshman starters and a bevy of underclassmen.

“We’ve improved a lot of from last year, and I think people can tell,” Welinski said.

That was evident when the Cardinals topped Melrose on the road, Dec. 22, 2016.

Freshman Laura Lange paced the Cardinals with 17 points in the contest, while Welinski added 15.

The Cardinals then went on to split contests at their home holiday tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

First, Upsala fell 77-53 to Concordia Academy, Tuesday.

However, the Cardinals bounced back with a 37-15 victory over McGregor, Wednesday.

“I think moving the ball really helped,” Welinski said about Wednesday’s win. “They were really handsy, real quick, so moving the ball really helped.”

Royalton comes back

to beat Ogilivie

After trailing most of the game, including 25-21 at halftime, the Royalton girls basketball team came from behind to top Ogilvie, 45-38, Dec. 22, 2016.

Allyson Waletski hit a pair of shots to tie and then give the Royals the lead late in the second half. The freshman had 10 points and six boards in the win.

The leader for the Royals though was sophomore Morgan Wagner, who hit six consecutive free throws at the end to ice the game.

She led the Royals with 13 points.

Royalton travels to play Cathedral, Tuesday.