Fergeson Jr. charged with registration violation

Dan Leroy Fergeson Jr., 24, whereabouts unknown, is facing a felony charge for violating predatory offender registration requirements.

Fergeson has been required to register as a predatory offender since 2014, following felony theft convictions.

Fergeson was required to register for 10 years and inform authorities at least five days in advance of moving.

On Oct. 30, 2016, law enforcement went to perform a compliance check on Fergeson at his Little Falls residence.

The property owner allegedly told officers Fergeson had was gone and hadn’t been at the home for a while.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner said he believes Fergeson was now living in Colorado.

If convicted, Fergeson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.