Flyers streak extended to five

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Little Falls’ boys hockey team added two more wins to extend its winning streak to five, and its season record to 6-3.

To start, the Flyers topped River Lakes 4-3 in overtime, Dec. 22, 2016.

Neither team scored in the first two periods, but then both exploded in the final frame.

Senior Adam Josephson ended up scoring twice, while Ben Sowada scored a game-tying power play goal.

Mario Filippi notched the game-winner.

Landon Johnson and Remington Retka each had a pair of helpers in the victory over the Flyers’ section foe.

Little Falls also topped Willmar in the opening game of the annual Little Falls Holiday Tournament, Wednesday.

The Flyers beat the Cardinals, 4-2.

Little Falls never trailed after a first-period goal from Josephson.

Filippi and Retka also notched goals, but the eventual game-winner came in the second period from senior Bryce Dedomines.

Johnson had three assists in the win.

Little Falls also played North Branch, Thursday and Mandan (N.D.), Friday to finish the holiday tournament, but results were unavailable by press time.

The Flyers will host rival Fergus Falls in a section match-up, Tuesday.