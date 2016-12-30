Girtz charged with making terroristic threats to police

Jeremy Thad Girtz, 49, Randall, is facing a felony charge for allegedly making terroristic threats to police.

On Dec. 25, 2016, Girtz called the police, and allegedly told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him and made other comments indicating he was suicidal.

Deputies found Girtz outside his residence. A deputy told Girtz to come with him so he could make sure he was OK.

According to the criminal complaint, Girtz then took out a metal object, told the deputy it was a handgun, pointed it at the officer and told him he was going to kill the officer.

Deputies were unable to determine what the object was from the distance between them and Girtz.

He allegedly flanked the officers, so they no longer had cover.

At that point, an officer shot Girtz with a less lethal shotgun round in the thigh.

When law enforcement handcuffed Girtz and asked if he had a gun, Girtz allegedly said he had a pair of vice grips and kept asking why officers didn’t kill him.

Girtz also allegedly told said he had a chemical dependency problem and that he needed to be committed otherwise he would continue to try to have law enforcement kill him.

A pair of vice grips, held to make the handle look like the barrel of a gun, was allegedly found on Girtz.

If convicted, Girtz faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.