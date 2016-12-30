His 2016 Flight of Fancy crashed and burned

In the history of Flight of Fancy Airlines, never have we had so many crash landings as we did on Ride 2016. As you stagger from the wreckage, we want to thank you for your patronage and your persistence. We also want to thank you for keeping your seat belt fastened at all times. That flight helmet and parachute also came in handy, just like we predicted, eh?

We thought Captain Hillary would be at the controls by now. How were we to know that a passenger with no previous flight experience Tom West, West Words

would hijack the whole process?

So many passengers from the far left and far right on the seating chart deplaned, that the flight became de-stabilized.

We had expected a massive free-for-all on the right side of the fuselage, with Ted Cruz emerging battered and bruised to tussle with Hillary for the controls.

Donald Trump came out of his first-class passenger seat and said, “I can make this plane fly great again,” and no matter how many times first the right-seated and then the left-seated passengers pointed out that he didn’t have a pilot’s license, it made no difference. Most of the passengers, or at least those strategically seated in the Electoral College section, figured, if we are going to crash and burn anyway, we may as well enjoy the ride.

Our flight plan did predict turbulence over police shootings and terrorist attacks. The head winds caused by the Affordable Care Act rising to new heights was also expected.

The GOP establishment did try to deplane in protest, but when it was pointed out that they didn’t have a parachute, they got behind Trump and prayed for salvation — or something like that.

We missed on the prediction that Miss Colombia would be Trump’s running mate; instead he chose the antithesis of a beauty queen, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

In Minnesota, we expected to see most of the Legislature wafted back to the newly remodeled terminal in St. Paul. However, the winds shifted slightly to the right. With Mark Dayton at the controls, the state Cirrus has been turning left for six years. Now with the Republicans promoted to manage the legislative ground crew, they will be trying to reverse engineer his flight plan.

Our weather forecast completely missed a predicted storm at the state FAA, otherwise known as the judiciary, with partisan lightning threatening those sitting on bench seats. It didn’t happen, and the state FAA didn’t have to sue to stick to its flight plan.

On one of our most foolish flights, we whiffed on the expectation that a global recession would crash land the economy. We should have known that in an election year, the economic winds are almost always calmer. (2008 was the exception that proved the rule.)

We were also surprised that Pilot Barack would be adding flights to Havana and Teheran, and cutting back on flights to Jerusalem.

We thought Pilot Barack would also shoot down ISIS’ Internet capabilities. Maybe he did, but all we heard was that he didn’t shoot down Russia’s until after the election.

In the toy airplane industry, we also predicted that no Minnesota professional air force (Twins, Vikings, Wild and Wolves) would win a playoff game (or in the case of the Wild, a series).

Passengers developed instant karma with the Vikings’ new hangar, after their first five landings were on time.

However, by December, the storm clouds had gathered again.The passengers said, while the seats were cushy, the view out the windows was ugly the past couple of months. Many were heard to grumble, “How much did I pay to watch this?”

Otherwise, we had more crash landings than a drone operator on the day after Christmas.

As we stagger from the wreckage of 2016, we’d suggest keeping that flight helmet handy. As we head into the terminal for Flight 2017, few people are predicting an easy ride going forward.

In fact, after 2016, most people aren’t predicting anything at all. If we had actually predicted what was about to happen in 2016 a year ago, how many passengers would have believed us? In fact, how many passengers would even have gotten on board?

Tom West is the editor and general manager of the Record. Reach him at (320) 616-1932 or by e-mail at [email protected]