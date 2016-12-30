Kalusche scores first goal, BLF still undefeated

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

An 8-4 win over the St. Cloud Icebreakers gave the Brainerd-Little Falls (BLF) girls hockey team a few things to celebrate this holiday (1117sportsBLFSchulte) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Little Falls Community High School junior Grace Schulte goes after a loose puck in an 8-4 win for Brainerd-Little Falls.

season.

The Flying Warriors were not only vaulted on top of the section and conference standings, but remained undefeated at 13-0 also.

Two Flying Warriors, Cheyenne Abear and Abby Pohlkamp, earned hat tricks in the contest, in which BLF never trailed.

Sophomore Ella Kalusche, a Pierz student, scored her first varsity goal in the contest, the sixth BLF goal of the game.

Junior Grace Schulte of Little Falls Community High School had two assists in the victory.

BLF also earned a win, 9-7, over Buffalo in a come-from-behind effort, Dec. 23, 2016.

The Flying Warriors trailed for most of the game, but finally tied the score up with under seven minutes to go in the third period.

With 4:32 to go, they took the lead, and added another for insurance late in the third.

Schulte scored a power play marker to draw BLF to within one late in the second period.

In total, Allyson Smith had a goal and three assists, while Pohlkamp had two goals and three assists in the victory.

The Flying Warriors hope to remain undefeated when they travel to play Grand Rapids, Tuesday.