Let haulers bid for garbage license

To the Editor:

Five years ago, my wife and I served on the Environmental and Energy Commission. Our job was to explore the possibility of changing from bag garbage versus container garbage, supposedly a cheaper, more modern method.

A survey was mailed with the water bill. The result was 65 percent in favor of containers. Our committee chairperson decided to ride with the current haulers and found bags were more efficient. We were never permitted to find the cost of carts or containers. The Council voted for status quo and signed a five-year contract with current haulers.

The current survey enclosed in the water bill this month states: Current – drive-by pickup, $6.56; recycling, $2.95; garbage admin. fee, $2.10; tax, 64¢, a total of $12.25. Proposed 2017 bags with four bags costs, $20.40, an increase of $8.15. Carts would be $21.13, (an increase of $8.88.

I believe it’s high time the city got out of the garbage business. Let the haulers bid for a license to collect in Little Falls. The haulers would bill the customers direct, saving the taxpayers $60,000 in administration fees. Out of 19 communities in Morrison County, 16 have containers.

— Paul R. Dennis, Little Falls