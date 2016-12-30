Morrison County District Court- 1/1/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors

Joshua Michael Nelson, 25, Little Falls; (offense: 5/28/2016) second degree DWI, fined $165, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Nelson was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

Tena Lee Huff, 46, Motley; (offense: 9/1/2016) third degree DWI, fined $610, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Huff was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors

Amanda Jo Hansen, 29, Minneapolis; (offense: 11/8/2016) domestic assault, fined $135, supervised probation or two years.

Michael Raymond Patton, 39, Little Falls; (offense: 11/7/2015) domestic abuse, fined $135, sentenced to 19 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Joshua Paul Wozniak, 24, Little Falls; (offense: 9/21/2016) damage to property, fined $135, probation to the court for one year.

Daniel Owen Crocker, 58, Motley; (offense: 10/21/2016) DWI, fined $285, sentenced to one days in jail and probation for the court for one year.

Zachary James Kretsch, 19, Little Falls; (offense: 5/20/2016) fleeing a peace officer, fined $100, probation to the court for one year.

• Matthew Richard Ratliff, 34, Fort Ripley; (offense: 6/6/2016) fourth degree DWI, fined $485, sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Ratliff was one gross misdemeanor of third degree DWI.