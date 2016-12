Dec. 22 — A resident on Lakewood Drive in Randall reported a scam in which someone called claiming to be the resident’s grandchild, but hung up when the resident asked a question the caller could not answer.

Dec. 24 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a burglary.

Dec. 27 — A resident on 230th Street in Randall reported the theft of two jewelry boxes from under their bed. One box was an 18-by-12-inch brown box and one an 8-by-6-inch box. The boxes contained jewelry valued at $200.