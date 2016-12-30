Pierz agrees to purchase 61 acres near golf course for $381,000

For a number of years, the city of Pierz has wanted to expand its campground/recreational area at the city park near the golf course, or last least have that option.

Tuesday, the Council approved an agreement to purchase 61 acres of property south of the golf course and east of Park Avenue, making that want a reality.

Council Member Stephanie Fyten pointed out she and Council Member Don Bujalski had finalized the deal that day, giving Bujalski most of the credit.

The purchase agreement with the Hiemenz family for $381,250 will be signed once it is determined whether there is an official survey.

If an official survey has not been done, the cost to have one done will be split between the Hiemenz family and the city.

Fyten said development will be done over a period of time, so the city will not need to borrow a lot of money.

Development of the property may include additional campgrounds and trail work, but nothing has been decided.

The development plan will be the next leg of the journey.

Bujalski said the city had been looking at the land since it became available for sale after its owner, Victor Hiemenz, passed away in 2013.

He said about 18 months or so ago, two of the Hiemenz daughters called and asked if the city might be interested in the property and a closed meeting was set up to discuss the matter.

The city’s offer was turned down and nothing was done until now, Bujalski said.

But, Bujalski said the Council decided that whatever happened, if any land sale would be pursued, a committee should be formed to take care of the discussions.

“That committee was Steph and me,” Bujalski said.

Bujalski and Fyten met with another Hiemenz sibling, David, and gave the family an offer “that we thought sounded pretty good,” Bujalski said.

Fyten and Bujalski had looked at recent sales of farm property in the immediate area to come up with a price.

That offer was also turned down when it was brought before the rest of the Hiemenz siblings, Bujalski said.

Recently, Fyten and Bujalski made another attempt.

“We sent a purchase agreement to them and said, ‘You know the city is looking at expanding and our offer was this amount and we would still love to own it,’ and left it up to the family.”

Hiemenz called Fyten Tuesday and asked for a meeting.

“He came to City Hall and handed us the purchase agreement with all the kids’ signatures,” Bujalski said.

“By the time it’s all done, I will be off the Council,” Bujalski said. “During the next couple of meetings, the Council will have to decide where the money comes from. I hope the Council gets a list of residents of what they want done with the property.”

Bujalski will be replaced on the Council by newly-elected Council Member Kyle Bednar.

Jason Murray with David Drown and Associates, the city’s financial adviser had attended the meeting for another matter. He cautioned the Council to maintain its cash reserves and possibly take out a bond for the purchase and development.

Fyten said the final plan has not yet been made about where the money will come from for the land purchase.

She said one thought had been to use money from certificates of deposit set up with golf course funds. There may also be a loan out of the electric or general funds, she said. All of that needs to be decided.

At this point, until the survey is complete and the final papers have been signed, there is only a purchase agreement.

Bujalski said it may be months before the city actually owns the land.

“Then the city can start asking for input,” he said.

County records show the estimated market value for the 60.93 acres is $136,500.

Bujalski said the $381,000 price was worth it to the city.

“There are not too many opportunities to expand the park complex,” he said.

“If it were three miles out of town, the city wouldn’t even be thinking about it,” he said. “But since it’s right next to our complex, if we need to do something, we can. There’s room for future expansion.”

As for developing the land in any other way, Bujalski said there is no access to the land if it were to be parceled out. There is also no infrastructure and it would be very expensive to add access and infrastructure, he said.