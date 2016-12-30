Thank you letters

To the Editor:

The Little Falls Youth Baseball Association would like to thank those who made the Baseball Bash a huge success. Whether you donated items for the auction, made a cash donation for the general fund, purchased a raffle ticket, or bought a ticket for the event, your support is greatly appreciated. The excitement for this project was overwhelming; we look forward to the coming of spring and groundbreaking. —Rusty Gwost and the entire Baseball Bash Committee, Little Falls

To the Editor:

Hands of Hope Resource Center would like to thank AirBorn Inc., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Morrison County Salvation Army, Little Falls Rotary Club, Ray’s Auto Body, Inc., MOPS and all other community members who supported our Christmas families program this year. Through your generosity, we helped many families have a brighter Christmas.

— Julie Kapsch, Hands of Hope Resource Center, Little Falls

To the Editor:

Harding Place residents and staff would like to thank the Hillman Auxiliary for thinking of the residents with their donation of Christmas bags with goodies for each of them. They will enjoy them in their stockings.

— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding