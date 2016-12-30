With new year upon us, time to plan for the future

As the calendar turns to a new year today, it behooves all of us to take stock of where we’ve been in our lives, where we’re at, and where we are headed. Father Time waits for no one.

And just as we take stock individually and as families, so, too, should we do so in our communities and in the county as a whole.

In setting the agenda for 2017, city and county leaders should be thinking about what can be done to create jobs here in the future. Although the unemployment rate for November was just 4.7 percent — full employment by almost any measure — the reality is the local economy has been stagnant for some time. The state Department of Employment and Economic Development reports that while the county’s labor force was 17,559 in 2008, today it is 17,564, an addition of only five workers. The county labor force actually peaked in 2010 at 18,529 workers, so we’ve lost 965.

The question needs to be asked, how do we attract more workers?

Last year, when Larson Boats left for good, it signaled the end of an era. Boat manufacturing had been a major employer in the county for the better part of a century. But it makes no sense to mourn its passing; the focus needs to be on what’s next.

What can we do to develop more entrepreneurs from among our midst? What can we do to attract existing businesses here? How can we grow the tax base?

This takes more than passive thinking. We need to address the chief obstacles to job growth. Make no mistake, jobs are key, but not just any jobs. We need jobs that can support families. Amenities and services are nice, but it’s the jobs of the 21st century that we need.

With the retirement of the Baby Boomers upon us, doing nothing will not be enough. The increase in retirees will create a greater burden on social services, but if businesses can’t attract workers here, it will be painfully difficult to fund those services. Our public officials need to address this one issue above all others in 2017.