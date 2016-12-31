Harvest of love yields marriage for farming couple

One thing Paul Martin of Long Prairie knows is the challenge a single farmer faces when it comes to meeting a significant other.

“I was shy and didn’t really know how to talk to girls,” he said. “You get so wrapped up in farming that sometimes the only conversation you have is at the Fleet store, but even then, it’s all business talk.”

Paul knew he wasn’t the only single farmer facing that challenge. Many had gone before him and others were still searching for that special someone they could share life with — and chores, he said.

“I knew something needed to change,” he said.

Knowing he needed to learn how to communicate with women, he embraced the opportunities that came his way.

“Anywhere and everywhere, like at the bank, Fleet stores and at church,” he said.

Paul also discovered that he needed to learn how to simply be a friend. There was so much more that a marriage could be rather than just two individuals farming together, he said.

“I think that might be an issue with farmers from time to time,” he said.

In 2013, Paul signed up with ChristianMingle, a dating site for those seeking a fellow Christian. One woman’s profile particularly caught his attention.

“It tells you when they were last active on the site. The only problem was that she had not been active for several months,” he said.

Paul’s wife, Heidi, said she had been praying for a husband for nearly 10 years. She wasn’t desperate to marry and wasn’t willing to settle for just anyone, she said.

“I just kept going back every now and then to that profile to see if she had logged on,” Paul said. “Happily ever after” followed this Long Prairie couple who found each other using an online dating service. Pictured are Paul Martin, left, and his wife, Heidi, with their dog, Bella.

Since Heidi wasn’t very active on the site, her profile yielded minimal interest from the opposite gender.

“Then one day I just felt like I was supposed to go back on for some reason,” she said.

Both Paul and Heidi believe it was a way God worked to bring the two together. As soon as Paul saw her recent activity, he sent her an email through the dating site.

It was the beginning of a tale that would end in marriage, but not without its moments leading up to it, Paul said.

After communicating with each other for about three weeks through email and text messages, Paul and Heidi finally met in person at Perkins Alexandria.

Paul said at first he wasn’t sure if Heidi was interested in pursuing a relationship. She took little initiative to communicate and only gave short answers to questions he asked.

One day Paul simply straight out asked her if she was interested in him. She replied she was.

“I then told her that if she was interested, that we needed to communicate better,” he said.

All seemed to be going in the right direction until Paul one day dropped his smart phone in the barn. The fall cracked the screen, which made it impossible to see anything. Since it happened over a weekend, Paul had no choice but to just wait for the next business day to come before he could replace the cellphone.

“When I didn’t hear from him, I began to wonder if he had just dumped me,” she said and laughed.

Paul and Heidi got engaged in March 2013 and got married Nov. 2, 2013.

Paul said he struggled financially in 2013 and wanted to hide how bad it was from Heidi for fear that she would leave.

But it didn’t matter to her. She loved him.

When Heidi met Paul she battled depression, anxiety and panic attacks. As a result, she received social security disability and was taking several medications.

Paul kept thinking there had to be something that could be done to get her off the medication, since it was depleting her energy level and more.

Paul said he recognized her struggles as similar to what he had previously suffered, but overcame through renewing the way he thought.

“He taught me to think positively and to think good thoughts,” Heidi said.

“She just needed the truth of God’s Word; that she is loved, valuable and healed,” he said.

Since then, Heidi is no longer on medication and has improved to the point that she no longer receives social security disability.

Paul and Heidi operate a dairy farm in Long Prairie and milk about 40 Holstein cows.

Life on the farm is a whole lot better when it can be shared, Paul said.

Going into farming was a given for Paul. Growing up on a dairy farm in Lewisburg, Pa., he and his siblings, Robert, James, David and Melvin were expected to help on the farm.

Since they were still relatively young, Paul said his parents, Menno and Sadie, relied a lot on help from the neighbors.

“It’s so different now,” he said. “Now we’re not as dependent on each other.”

Before the Martin family came to Minnesota in 1981, the family took a slight five-year detour and rented a farm in Kentucky.

“It was definitely warmer there climate wise for farming,” he said. “But you also had to deal with more mud in the winter. It would freeze and thaw continuously,” he said.

After farming for several years, Menno sold the farm and their 40 cows in Long Prairie. Seizing the opportunity, Paul purchased the herd, while Melvin bought part of the farm.

Some of the land was sold to a nearby neighbor, Paul said.

The initial plan was to farm together, but in 2008, Paul bought part of the farm from his brother.

Paul and Heidi milk 40 Holstein cows, using their combination of tie stall and stanchion barn. If he had the means, he’d build an entirely new barn, Paul said. Instead, working with what he has, the Martins will update the stanchion barn into tie stalls as time goes by.

“I don’t think the people in the 1920s and 1030s really thought much about labor saving ways,” he said. “On the other hand, maybe they had enough kids to do the work, too.”

Bella, their Border Collie-Australian Shepherd dog, helps them in their daily operation of the farm.

“She’s still in training, but she does a pretty good job at herding the cattle,” Paul said. “She’s always with me regardless of what I am doing.”

The Martins crop farm corn, oats and hay, as well.

Paul said the best part about being a farmer is that he gets to be his own boss.

“If I want to go to an auction, I can just take off and do that. I don’t have to talk to someone about taking time off.”

One of the perks for Heidi during the winter season, is that she gets to be with her husband more. While he is gone, she waits patiently.

“I like it when it slows down and I get my husband back,” she said.