Agendas – AGENDA

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
ROYALTON BOARD OF
EDUCATION
MS/HS MEDIA
CENTER CLASSROOM
JANUARY 3, 2017, 7:00 PM
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge to Flag
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of Agenda
5. Election of Officers
a. Chairperson
b. Vice-Chairperson
c. Clerk
d. Treasurer
6. Recognition of Citizens for Input Purposes
7. Organizational Action Items
a. Setting of Regular Meeting Time and Dates
b. Setting of Compensation for Directors
c. Naming of Official Depositories for District Funds
d. Investment of Funds
e. Annual Delegation of Authority to Make Electronic Fund Transfers
f. Naming of Official Newspaper
g. Naming of Representatives and Committee Members
1. Naming of Bowlus City Council Meeting Representative
2. Naming of Comparable Worth Committee Representatives
3. Naming of Continuing Education Committee Representatives
4. Naming of Curriculum Advisory Committee Representatives
5. Naming of Facilities Committee Representatives
6. Naming of Labor-Management Representatives
7. Naming of Legislative Liaison Representatives
8. Naming Meet and Confer Representatives
9. Naming of Representatives to Mid-State Education District Board
10. Naming of Minnesota State High School League Representatives
11. Naming of National Joint Power Alliance Representatives
12. Naming of Non-Union Negotiation Representatives
13. Naming of Policy Committee Representatives
14. Naming of Principal Negotiation Representatives
15. Naming of Royalton Education Minnesota (REM) Negotiation Representatives
16. Naming of Royalton Education Support Personnel (RESP) Negotiation Representatives
17. Naming of Royalton City Council Meeting Representative
18. Naming of Representatives to Schools for Equity in Education
19. Naming of Secretaries Negotiation Representatives
20. Naming of Staff Development Committee Representatives
21. Naming of Superintendent Negotiation Representatives
22. Naming of Wellness Committee Representatives
23. Naming of Worlds Best Workforce Advisory Committee Representatives
h. Approve P-Card Users for Calendar Year 2017
i. Other Organizational Action Items
8. Upcoming Meeting Schedule
9. Adjournment
PUBLISH: January 1, 2017
(638404)