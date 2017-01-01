Becker/Weller

Lindsay Christine Becker of Mankato (formerly of Little Falls) and Joseph Paul Weller of Mankato were united in marriage Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the North Links Golf Course in North Mankato.

The bride is the daughter of Allan Becker of Long Prairie and Stephen and Leanne Painter of Elk River. She is the granddaughter of Virgil and Judy Aleshire of Albany and Richard and Coralie Engle of Little Falls.

The groom is the son of Albert and Mary Weller of North Mankato and the grandson of Richard and Sheila Lyons of North Mankato and the late Lester and Marcella “Marcie” Weller of Mankato.