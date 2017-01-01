Charles Hurd

Charles E. Hurd, 65, of Whipholt, MN, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Survived by his mother, Louise; aunt, Anna Thompson; sister, Judith Ahrens; special K-9 friend, Natalie; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; brother, Dennis; and grandmother, Annie Thompson.

Services were held Dec. 31, at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum. Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker (www.dennisfuneralhome.com).