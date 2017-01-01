Charles E. Hurd, 65, of Whipholt, MN, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Survived by his mother, Louise; aunt, Anna Thompson; sister, Judith Ahrens; special K-9 friend, Natalie; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; brother, Dennis; and grandmother, Annie Thompson.
Services were held Dec. 31, at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum. Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker (www.dennisfuneralhome.com).
Charles Hurd
Charles E. Hurd, 65, of Whipholt, MN, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at the St. Cloud Hospital.