Commissioners look at new position to allow promotion of engineers

It’s an employee’s market when it comes to engineering technician jobs, County Engineer Steve Backowski said.

Between counties, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), private companies and more, plenty of groups are looking to hire.

To illustrate just how different organizations have had to change practices so they can hire more engineers, Backowski showed the Morrison County Board of Commissioners a letter from MnDOT, Tuesday.

The letter, one of many mailed to engineers in counties all over the state, contains postings for jobs at MnDOT.

“MnDOT is soliciting our staff for their staff, which is unusual. We haven’t seen that before,” Backowski said.

Backowski said he wasn’t saying MnDOT was trying to take employees, but to show the competitiveness of the marketplace, and that groups are changing accordingly.

Morrison County recently lost one of its engineering technicians, who took a job with better pay elsewhere.

That employee was replaced, but Backowski said the issue is that the county will now contribute to the new technician’s continued education to increase the certifications he has.

“I know it’s not cheap to do this,” Commissioner Randy Winscher said, talking about the cost of paying for more training.

Backowski’s recommendation is to create a new senior engineering technician position.

While no new personnel would be hired for this position, it would allow employees with advanced certifications, who have five years of experience, three of them in Morrison County, a chance for promotion.

“If we can get them toward the top of our pay scale, I would not be that concerned about them taking off on us,” Backowski said.

An employee in the new position would make 8 pecent more than they do now, which Backowski said would make the county competitive with comparable counties. Currently a maxed out engineering technician makes $29.42 an hour. If that person was a maxed out senior engineering technician, they’d make $31.84 an hour.

Winscher asked whether or not they could look at less costly incentives to keep people here.

“We’re not going to keep everybody,” County Administrator Deb Gruber said, explaining why she felt a non-compete clause was unnecessary. “The point of these steps is to make it more difficult to make that decision.”

She said while few employees leave because of better wages elsewhere, when it does happen the county needs to pay attention.

Backowski said if the county wants to get funding from the state and federal governments for more projects benefitting the county, townships and cities, he needs to have technicians to do the work.

“In order to qualify for and receive those jobs, we have to have certified technicians that manage and handle these projects,” Backowski said.

There are alternatives though he said. The county could hire outside consultants to do the jobs, which is more expensive, he said. Or, it could do fewer projects.

In addition to the added cost, Backowski said he thought using the county’s technicians was better than using consultants, because having one group handle everything on a project from start to finish makes for a better end product.

The Board told Backowski to bring this back for approval Tuesday. Commissioner Mike Wilson said he would like numbers showing the cost difference between private consultants and the county’s engineering technicians.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Received an update on the County Government Center renovation process. County Administrator Deb Gruber told the Board she has been talking with the designer, and she has received no correspondence from the public on the plan. As the project moves forward, the Board will receive monthly updates.

The next meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, at 9 a.m. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.