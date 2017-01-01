Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a proceeding is about to be commenced by the undersigned to foreclose the following described Mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015

MORTGAGORS: Gary D. Stortenbecker

MORTGAGEE: Adams Bank and Trust

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded on March 26, 2015, as Document #534465 in the office of the County Recorder of Morrison County, Minnesota

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE, IF ANY: None

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE I.D. NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

MODIFICATIONS OF MORTGAGE: None

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11568 420th Ave, Hillman, MN 56338

TAX PARCEL I.D. NUMBER: 190096000; 190104000; 190098000; 190105000; 190094000; 190099000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, all being within Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota, described as follows.

Beginning at the southwest corner of said Section 24; thence South 89 degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the south line of said Section 24, a distance of 1900.81 feet; thence North 83 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West 700.93 feet; thence North 81 degrees 45 minutes 15 seconds West 1469.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 47 minutes 12 seconds East 259.41 feet to the South line of Section 23, Township 40 North, Range 28 West; thence South 89 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East, along said south line of Section 23, a distance of 237.93 feet to the point of beginning

AND

That part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter and that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, all being within Section 23, Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the southwest corner of said Section 23; thence South 89 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the south line of said Section 23, a distance of 857.01 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 89 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East, along said south line, 1755.63 feet to the south quarter corner of said Section 23, thence South 89 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds east, along said south line, 602.17 feet; thence North 09 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East 111.28 feet; thence North 83 degrees 15 minutes 11 seconds West 2307 78 feet; thence South 12 degrees 51 minutes 13 seconds West 378.55 feet to the point of beginning

AND

That part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter and that part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter, all being within Section 27, Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota, described as follows; Commencing at the northeast corner of said Section 27, thence South 01 degrees 46 minutes 51 seconds West, assumed bearing along the east line of said Section 27, a distance of 1040.27 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 01 degrees 46 minutes 51 seconds West, along said east line, 1603.57 feet to the east quarter corner of said Section 27; thence South 01 degrees 46 minutes 51 seconds West, along said east line of Section 27, a distance of 2643.84 feet to the southeast corner of said Section 27; thence North 01 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds West 4257.78 feet, thence South 84 degrees 55 minutes 56 seconds East 238.92 feet to the point of beginning.

AND

The North Half of the Northeast Quarter, the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and the East Half of the Southeast Quarter, of Section 25, Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota

AND

The West Half, the West Half of the Southeast Quarter, and the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, of Section 25, Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota.

AND

The North Half of Section 26, Township 40 North, Range 28 West LESS AND EXCEPT that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 40 North, Range 28 West, Morrison County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the northwest corner of said Section 26; thence South 89 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the north line of said Section 26, a distance of 857.01 feet, thence South 11degrees 46 minutes 24 seconds West 75 13 feet, thence South 13 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds West 718.73 feet; thence South 11 degrees 26 minutes 18 seconds West 320.97 feet, thence North 85 degrees 23 minutes 03 seconds West 646.80 feet to the west line of said Section 26; thence North 01 degrees 46 minutes 51 seconds East, along said west line, 1040.27 feet to the point of beginning.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $1,300,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,

INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $1,121,362.62

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

PLACE OF SALE: Morrison County Sheriffs Office

213 1st Ave SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgages, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

Note: Five Week Redemption Provision

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: , 2016 ADAMS BANK AND TRUST, MORTGAGEE

By:

Paul S. Jensen, Attorney Reg. No. 337420

CLINE JENSEN, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

125 South Mill Street

Fergus Falls, MN 56537

(218) 998-4088 [email protected]

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

PUBLISH: January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Feb. 5, 2017 (639195)