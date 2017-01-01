Notice of Court Hearings – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON

DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

FAMILY COURT DIVISION

JUDICIAL OFFICER:

DOUGLAS P. ANDERSON

COURT FILE NO. 49-FA-10-1643

In Re the Marriage of:

ALICIA MARIE BRUNS, aka

ALICIA MARIE VUKELICH

Petitioner,

and

CHAD ALLEN BRUNS,

Respondent

PETITIONERS AMENDED

NOTICE OF MOTION AND

MOTION TO AMEND

DECREE OF DISSOLUTION

TO: CHAD ALLEN BRUNS, THE RESPONDENT IN THIS ACTION.

NOTICE OF MOTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held before the Honorable Douglas P. Anderson, or a presiding judge, at the Morrison County Courthouse, Little Falls, Minnesota on January 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. on Petitioners Motion for Modification of Decree of Dissolution which requested modification will amend the current visitation scheduled with a new specific visitation schedule.

All responsive pleadings shall be served and mailed to or filed with the Court Administrator no later than five (5) days prior to the scheduled hearing. The Court may, in its discretion disregard any responsive pleadings served or filed with the Court Administrator less than five (5) days prior to such hearing in ruling on the Motion or matter in question.

December 29, 2016

G. MARLENE CLARK, P.A.

/s/ G. Marlene Clark

G. Marlene Clark

25 3rd Street South

Long Prairie, MN 56347

320-732-2918

320-732-2586 FAX

Attorney I.D. # 0293544

PUBLISH: January 1, 8, 15, 2017 (639095)