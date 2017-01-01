Notice of Court Hearings – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
FAMILY COURT DIVISION
JUDICIAL OFFICER:
DOUGLAS P. ANDERSON
COURT FILE NO. 49-FA-10-1643
In Re the Marriage of:
ALICIA MARIE BRUNS, aka
ALICIA MARIE VUKELICH
Petitioner,
and
CHAD ALLEN BRUNS,
Respondent
PETITIONERS AMENDED
NOTICE OF MOTION AND
MOTION TO AMEND
DECREE OF DISSOLUTION
TO: CHAD ALLEN BRUNS, THE RESPONDENT IN THIS ACTION.
NOTICE OF MOTION
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held before the Honorable Douglas P. Anderson, or a presiding judge, at the Morrison County Courthouse, Little Falls, Minnesota on January 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. on Petitioners Motion for Modification of Decree of Dissolution which requested modification will amend the current visitation scheduled with a new specific visitation schedule.
All responsive pleadings shall be served and mailed to or filed with the Court Administrator no later than five (5) days prior to the scheduled hearing. The Court may, in its discretion disregard any responsive pleadings served or filed with the Court Administrator less than five (5) days prior to such hearing in ruling on the Motion or matter in question.
December 29, 2016
G. MARLENE CLARK, P.A.
/s/ G. Marlene Clark
G. Marlene Clark
25 3rd Street South
Long Prairie, MN 56347
320-732-2918
320-732-2586 FAX
Attorney I.D. # 0293544
PUBLISH: January 1, 8, 15, 2017 (639095)