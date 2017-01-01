Sharon Dobis named January ‘Employee of the Month’

When people find themselves in need of work or other services, they often visit the WorkForce Center in Little Falls. The first person they see when they walk in is Sharon Dobis, secretary II with Rural Minnesota CEP.

“The most important thing when it comes to providing customer service is to approach people in a friendly manner and listen to their needs,” Dobis said.

Providing excellent customer service is at the forefront for Dobis. She also knows that it can make all the difference for a person, especially if he or she is facing a difficulty, such as unemployment.

“It’s important to try to build a rapport with people, so they feel that they can trust you,” she said. “By learning more about what they need or what they are going through, you can serve them better.”

Dobis has provided customer service at Rural Minnesota CEP for 17 years. Yet, customer service is a position she’s been in since she was 15 and got her first job.

Before she came to Rural Minnesota CEP, she worked at the West Side Cafe and at the Bamboo Restaurant, a Chinese restaurant in Little Falls.

“There I learned how to make egg rolls and all that good stuff,” Dobis said and laughed.

It was her job at the Bamboo Restaurant that eventually landed her the job at Rural Minnesota CEP.

After observing Dobis’ customer service skills, Robert Thomas, who was the center operation manager, encouraged Dobis to apply for the open secretary position.

“People from Rural Minnesota CEP used to come in and eat all the time,” Dobis said. “I went to the interview and was hired on the spot.”

Dobis said working with Team Leader Brian Gapinski and the other staff members has given her a positive experience.

“We have a great team here. Brian has also been very supportive, is easy to work with and has given me new challenges,” she said.

Gapinski said he cannot think of another person more deserving of honor of becoming the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Employee of the Month.”

“Her daily attitude toward customer service is second to none. We are very fortunate to have her as a team member,” he said.

Being chosen as the Chamber’s “Employee of the Month” is not her first time. About 15 years ago, she received the same honor.

Who nominated Dobis remains unknown to her.

“I just want to thank the person or persons who nominated me and for the kinds words that were expressed,” she said.

Dobis said the most rewarding part of her job is when she’s been able to help a customer in some way.

“A smile and just being friendly to someone can go a long way. People are important,” she said.

One thing Dobis strongly believes is that there is a never a question that is too silly to be asked.

“If there’s something you don’t understand, just ask. Besides, everything that is said in the office, stays in the office,” she said.

The darker side of customer service that may not always be spoken of are rude customers. But it is in those times, Dobis offers compassion. Providing professional and friendly customer service is at the forefront for Rural Minnesota CEP Secretary II Sharon Dobis. To her, there is never a question too silly to be asked.

“They are already at a hard place in their life and it can be a very emotional experience for them,” she said.

Dobis said she and her team members are aware that it isn’t always easy to come and ask for help. Many have lost their job through no fault of their own, such as when a company moves to another city or has layoffs.

“We want to help people and that is our goal,” she said.

As Employee of the Month, Dobis will receive gift certificates from Fresh Hair Professionals, Friends of Pine Grove Zoo, GoldSmith Jewelers, Minnesota Fishing Museum Hall of Fame and Education Center, Pizza Ranch, ServiceMaster, Spectrum Marketing Services, Subway, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center and West Side Bar.

She will also receive flowers from Falls Floral, a cookbook from CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Hospice Program and will have a professional photo taken by Silker Studio.

“Thank you to all the Chamber member businesses for all the gifts. They made me feel so special and truly appreciated. It is truly an honor I will never forget,” Dobis said.