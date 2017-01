LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP

Affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the Town Clerk, at her home by appointment between Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20313 Hwy 27, Little Falls, MN, phone (320) 632-9491.

For offices of: 1 Supervisor, 3-year term; 1 Treasurer, 2-year term.

Bonnie Bieniek

Little Falls

Township Clerk

