TO THE RESIDENTS

OF BELLE PRAIRIE

TOWNSHIP

Filing open for one Treasurer for a 2-year term and one Supervisor for a 3-year term. Filings will open Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and close Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Please call the clerk at 320-360-1816 for an appointment or for more information.

Keith Kruschke,

Clerk

