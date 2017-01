TO THE RESIDENTS OF BUH TOWNSHIP

Filings for town office affidavits of candidacy with town clerk begin Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and close at 5pm on the last day of filing, Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

To be elected – One (1) Supervisor, 3-year term and One (1) Treasurer, 2-year term

Please file with the clerk at 23704 – 183rd St., Pierz, MN 56364. Call 320-533-0467.

Alicia Cebulla, Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/01/637973-1.pdf