TO THE

RESIDENTS OF

AGRAM TOWNSHIP

Filings open January 3, 2017 and close January 17, 2017 for one Supervisor for a 3 year term and one treasurer for a 2 year term. Filing fee is $2.00. Please file with the clerk. 320-468-2422.

Don Tschida, Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/01/638764-1.pdf