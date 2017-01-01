Townships – PROCEEDINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

49 0160 : PARKER TOWNSHIP 271 9 237 49 0175 : PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP 624 39 568 49 0180 : PLATTE TOWNSHIP 196 10 172 49 0195 : RANDALL 337 9 331 49 0205 : RIPLEY TOWNSHIP 438 47 423

lSD #482- LITTLE FALLS, MN

November 16, 2016

The School Board of Independent School District #482 held a Business Meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 5:00 p.m., at the Morrison County Government Center.

Members present were: Cathy Adamek, Sharon Ballou, Mike LeMieur, Mark Gerbi and Jay Spillum.

Others present were: Stephen Jones, Superintendent; Business Manager Nancy Henderson and Aaron Sinclair, Asst. Superintendent.

The Business Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Mark Gerbi, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion to approve the agenda with addendum by Sharon Ballou, seconded by Cathy Adamek. Motion carried 5-0.

Presentation

Janel Bitzan – BerganKDV -Audit 2015-16

There were no public comments.

Motion to approve the consent agenda by Jay Spillum, seconded by Cathy Adamek, as follows:

Personnel

Employment

Sabrina Hanfler- 1.75 hr Transportation Aide district wide eff. 11/8/16

Sheila Henry – 1.75 hr Transportation Aide district wide eff. 11/8/16

Theresa Kroll – DCD Consultant eff. 10/24/16 through 12/22/16

Marguerite Ruby- 4 hr PCA/ED at the Community Middle School eff 11/8/16

Margaret Urbanski – 9th Grade Girls Basketball Coach

Resignations

Kate Bjorge – Assistant Girls Soccer Coach eff. 11/2/16

Tracy Holmberg – Transportation Aide district wide eff. 10/18/16

Carrie Reece- 3 hr. Kitchen Asst. at the Community Middle School eff. 11/11/16

Caitlin Skluzacek – Head Coach for the Community Middle School Track & Field

Angela Stromberg – JV Volleyball Coach

Retirement

Susan Oberton – Educational Paraprofessional at the Community Middle School eff. 01/13/17

The minutes of the October 11, 2016 Board of Education meeting were approved.

The Financial Transactions were approved.

Motion carried 5-0.

Member Mike LeMieur introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

Resolution for Acceptance of Gifts

WHEREAS the following have generously offered to donate to Little Falls Community Schools:

First Lutheran Church Members- $50.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program.

CHI St. Gabriels Health (Steve Smith VP of Finance and Hospital Staff Basketball pool)

– $200.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program.

Donna and James Hegstrom – $50.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Little Falls Community Schools Board of Education to

gratefully accept the gifts.

The motion for adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Cathy Adamek and upon roll call vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jay Spillum, Sharon

We, the school board members of Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS), certify that we have canvassed the returns of the STATE GENERAL ELECTION held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 and have herein specified the names of any candidates receiving votes and the number of votes received by each candidate, and have herein specified the number of votes for and against any ballot questions voted on in this election.

Ballou, Mark Gerbi, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur and the following voted against the same: None

The foregoing resolution was approved this 16th day of November 2016. Motion carried 5-0.

Other donations generously offered to Little Falls Community Schools:

Deborah M. Doucette- $100.00 to Dr. S.G. Knight elementary for the Adopt a Student program.

As appears by the returns or the election precincts voting in this election, duly returned to, filed, opened, and canvassed, and now remaining on file in the office of the clerk of

Robert Taylor- $100.00 to Dr. S.G. Knight elementary for the Adopt a Student program.

Board Member Reports were presented.

Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS).

Superintendents Report

Witness our official signature at Little Falls in Morrison County this 16th day of November, 2016. School

– Snow Emergency Season

Cathy Adamek/s/

– MREA Conference recognized Flyer Media Production

School Board Member

– MSBA Conference in January where Flyer Media Production will do a Show and Tell live

Mike LeMieur/s/

broadcast

School Board Member

~ The Legislative session begins on January 3, 2017

Mark Gerbi/s/

– December 2nd local Superintendents will tour St. Francis

School Board Member

– Nine more applicants for ACP

Sharon Ballou/s/

No Old or Unfinished Business

School Board Member

New Business

Jason J. Spillum/s/

Motion by Jay Spillum, seconded by Sharon Ballou that the Board of Education approve the 2016 Worlds Best Workforce Annual Report for the Little Falls Community Schools, in substantially the

School Board Member

Brad Laager/s/

form and format presented and authorize its posting on the Little Falls Community Schools web site on or before December 15, 2016. Motion carried 5-0.

School Board Member

State of Minnesota

Motion by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Jay Spillum that the Board of Education accept the Districts final audit report for 2015-16, as presented, and authorize the Administration to file the final report and to take all other necessary steps with respect to the report. Motion carried 5-0.

Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS)

I, Mike LeMieur, Clerk of the Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS) do hereby certify the within and foregoing 6 pages to be a full and correct copy of the original abstract and return of the votes cast in the Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS) STATE GENERAL ELECTION held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 482

(LITTLE FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS)

Witness my hand and official seal of office this 16th day of November, 2016.

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Mike LeMieur/s/

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 482 (Little Falls Community Schools), State of Minnesota, was duly held in said

CLERKS CERTIFICATE AS TO

ABSTRACT AND RETURN OF VOTES CAST

school district on the 16th day of November, 2016, at 5:00 oclock p.m. for the purpose, in part, of canvassing its general election.

STATE OF MINNESOTA )

) ss

The following members were present Jay Spillum, Sharon Ballou, Mark Gerbi, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur and the following were absent: Brad Laager

COUNTY OF MORRISON )

I, the undersigned, being the duly qualified and acting Clerk of Independent School District No. 482 (Little Falls Community Schools), State of Minnesota, do hereby certify that I have carefully compared the attached copy of the Abstract and Return of Votes Cast in the general election held on November 8, 2016, in conjunction with the state general election, with the original thereof on file and of record in my office and the same is a full, true and complete copy thereof.

Member Mike LeMieur moved the adoption of the following resolution:

RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS

OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 482, State of

Minnesota, as follows:

WITNESS MY HAND officially as Clerk of said School District this 16th day of

1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of this school district held on November 8, 2016, in conjunction with the state general election, was in all respects duly and legally called and held.

November, 2016.

Mike LeMieur/s/

School District Clerk

2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 11,990 voters of the district voted at said general election on the election of three (3) school board members for four (4) year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows:

EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF MEETING

OF SCHOOL BOARD

OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 482

(LITTLE FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS)

Julie LeMieur 5,571

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Jay Spillum 5,398

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 482 (Little Falls Community Schools), State of Minnesota, was held in said school district on the 16th day of November, 2016, at 5:00 oclock p.m.

Cathy Adamek 5, 272

3. Julie LeMieur, Jay Spillum and Cathy Adamek having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four (4) year terms beginning on the first Monday in January, 2017.

The following members were present: Jay Spillum, Sharon Ballou, Mark Gerbi, Cathy

4. The clerk is hereby directed to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Cathy Adamek and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jay Spillum, Sharon Ballou, Mark Gerbi, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur and the following voted against the same: None

Adamek, and Mike LeMieur

and the following were absent: Brad Laager

Member Mike LeMieur introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATES

OF ELECTION AND DIRECTING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Motion carried 5-0 Abstract of Votes Cast

TO PERFORM OTHER ELECTION RELATED DUTIES

WHEREAS, the board has canvassed the general election for school board members held in

Independent Schoof District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS) State of Minnesota at the STATE GENERAL ELECTION

conjunction with the state general election on November 8, 2016.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District

Held Tuesday, November 8, 2016

No. 482 (Little Falls Community Schools), State of Minnesota, as follows:

Compiled from the Official Returns.

1. The chair and clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf

Abstract print version 15843, generated 11/10f2016 10:41:25 AM

of the school board of Independent School District No. 482 to the following candidates:

Summary of Totals

a. Jay Spillum

Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS) Tuesday, November 8, 2016 STATE GENERAL ELECTION

b. Julie LeMieur

c. Cathy Adamek

Number of persons registered as of 7 a.m. 13298

who have received a sufficiently large number of votes to be elected to fill vacancies on the board

Number of persons registered on Election Day 1248

caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the election, based on the

Number of accepted regular, military, and overseas absentee ballots and mail ballots 2635

results of the canvass.

Number of federal office only absentee ballots 0

2. The certificate of election shall be in substantially the form attached hereto.

Number of presidential absentee ballots 0

3. After the time for contesting the election has passed and the candidate has filed all

Total number of persons voting 11990

campaign financial reports required by Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 211 A, the clerk of the school

Summary of Totals

board is hereby directed to deliver a certificate to each person entitled thereto personally or by

Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS)

certified mail.

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 STATE GENERAL ELECTION

4. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of

KEY TO PARTY ABBREVIATIONS

office and oath of office in substantially the form attached hereto.

NP Nonpartisan

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Sharon Ballou

School Board Member (lSD #482) (Elect 3)

and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Jay Spillum, Sharon Ballou,

NP NP NP WI

Mark Gerbi, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur

JaySpillum Julie LeMieur Cathy Adamek WRITE-IN**

and the following voted against the same: None

5398 5571 5272 136

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Motion carried 5-0.

Detail of Election ResuHs

STATE OF MINNESOTA )

Independent School District No. 482 (LITTLE FALLS)

) ss

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 STATE GENERAL ELECTION

COUNTY OF MORRISON )

Precinct Persons Registered Persons Registered Total

I, the undersigned, being the duly qualified and acting Clerk of Independent School

as of 7 a.m. on Election Day Number of

District No. 482 (Little Falls Community Schools), State of Minnesota, hereby certify that

Persons

the attached and foregoing is a full, true and correct transcript of the minutes of a meeting of

voting

the school board of said school district duly called and held on the date therein indicated, so

18 0275 : ST MATHIAS TWP 348 0 0

far as such minutes relate to canvassing the results of the general election of said school

49 0005 : AGRAM TOWNSHIP 328 40 342

district, and that the resolution included therein is a full, true and correct copy of the original

49 0010 : BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP 429 41 396

thereof.

49 0015 : BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP 671 96 675

WITNESS MY HAND officially as such clerk this 16th day of November 2016.

49 0035 : BUH TOWNSHIP 303 40 288

Mike LeMieur/s/

49 0045 : CULDRUM TOWNSHIP 267 11 233

Clerk

49 0050 : CUSHING TOWNSHIP 437 38 404

The Proposed 2017 Board Meeting Schedule was presented.

49 0055 : DARLING TOWNSHIP 349 19 317

Motion by Sharon Ballou, seconded by Cathy Adamek that the Board of Education approve the EMLF

49 0065 : ELMDALE TOWNSHIP 560 87 563

Notice of Desire to Negotiate as presented. Motion carried 5-0

49 0070 : FLENSBURG 136 9 129

Motion to adjourn the meeting by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Jay Spillum. Motion carried 5-0.

49 0085 : GREEN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP 458 44 448

The Business Meeting was adjourned by Mark Gerbi at 6:03 p.m.

49 0120 : LITTLE FALLS W-1 1448 159 1261

Mark Gerbi, Chairperson Mike LeMieur, Clerk/Treasurer

49 0125 : LITTLE FALLS W-2 2144 204 1920

49 0130 : LITTLE FALLS W-3 1214 165 1125

49 0135 : LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP 1083 80 1000

