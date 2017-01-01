True love found in bluegrass and ol’ country

Acting on dare from his friends, Ed Walker of Burtrum, now 76, rode his bicycle at a high speed through the hallway of Spring Lake Park School. He was 15 years old.

“One of my friends held the door open at one end of the hallway and another at the other end,” he said. “Boy, was I whistling through that hallway. Then suddenly Mr. Shaff stepped out of his office and kaboom.”

Walker said that after he ran over the school’s principal, he was expelled from the school. It was also the end of his education in the traditional sense.

Despite the fact that Walker never returned to school, he didn’t allow that to stop him from learning. Instead, he taught himself and went on to lead a life filled with music, mechanics and ultimately, the love of his life, LouAnn.

Walker said he met her in a bar near Lake Beauty in Todd County in 1985, where he was performing — playing his guitar and singing.

“It was really love at first sight,” he said. Ed Walker performed once more during the Burtrum Heritage Days in August 2016, in memory of his one true love, LouAnn.

Walker said he taught himself how to play the guitar. Growing up, music was a big part of his life.

“My dad, Ed, used to do a lot of singing. When we were kids, we’d lay in bed at night and all of us would holler at dad to start singing, so he would sing us to sleep,” he said.

Part of Walker’s love for old country music came from listening to the radio. Once a week, they would tune into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. and listen to the singers that were broadcasted.

“We had a battery operated radio. Sometimes we listened to Cedric Adams, who was a famous broadcaster. Other than that, the radio was shut off, unless mom (Anna) listened to some of her soap operas,” he said.

Besides their love for each other, LouAnn also shared Walker’s enthusiasm for music. She played the piano and sang.

Eventually they started the “Ed and LouAnn Walker and the Good Ol’ Boys.” The other band members were Gary and Donna Eggen and Pam Kapalo, who was a well-known radio disc jockey in St. Paul, he said.

Throughout the years, many memories were made. Most involved their music.

“We played ol’ country and bluegrass,” Walker said.

For a while, LouAnn played with the “Fox on the Run Bluegrass Band” of Milaca, as well.

One special festival where many precious memories were made and relationships were formed was the bluegrass festival. He and LouAnn camped there, put up their large blue topped tent and began to play.

Walker said it wasn’t unusual for visitors and other singers to stop by their blue top.

“Some came just to listen. Others just joined in or started jamming with us,” he said. “

One of those who stopped by their blue top to jam occasionally was Alison Krauss who has since become a famous bluegrass singer. LouAnn Walker shared her husband’s love for music. Together, they made many memories, from performing in local bars to jamming with bluegrass singer, Alison Krauss.

“She’d come by and just start to sing,” he said. “That was before she became famous and all that.”

In about 1986, LouAnn started to play the bass, as well. At first, she played on an electric bass, but that changed once they were told they couldn’t play it with an amplifier at the bluegrass festival.

“We could play it without the amplifier, but there was no way you could hear the electric bass,” Walker said.

Walker said the very man who had told them they couldn’t play with the amplifier, also happened to have a stand-up acoustic bass he was willing to part with.

“He needed some mechanical work done on his van and I paid him the difference,” Walker said.

Through the years, the bass traveled with them to many difference states across the United States, such as Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas..

“That bass was played with the Osborne Brothers and with the Bluegrass Cardinals,” he said. “They were quite famous, as well.”

The “Ed and LouAnn Walker” band was together for 24 years until LouAnn became sick with cancer. It was a battle she fought for many years until she died July 9, 2016.

“I still miss her every day,” Walker said.

LouAnn had made it clear that when she died that Walker pass the bass on to a local band she liked — “The Slewfoot Family Band” of Grey Eagle.

The sound of the bass LouAnn used to play was once heard in August 2016 at the Burtrum Heritage Days when “The Slewfoot Family Band” performed. In memory of LouAnn, Walker picked up the guitar once more and sang a song in her memory.

“She was the love of my life and always will be,” he said.