Family factors heavily for one assistant county attorney

Assistant Morrison County Attorney Amber Kusler in her office at the Government Center. Kusler has worked as an assistant county attorney in Morrison County since 2010, covering child protection, misdemeanors and felonies.

When Assistant County Attorney Amber Kusler was a child, her family was the victim of a crime.

The crime, she said, convinced her to become a prosecutor. How the prosecution handling the case dealt with her family shaped how she deals with victims.

“At that time the system wasn’t set up as well for victims. We weren’t necessarily notified of things in a timely manner,” Kusler said.

She said not knowing what was going on in the case was hard for her family.

So, starting at the age of 11, Kusler knew what she wanted to do.

“I felt If I could get involved in that system to try and make that better for people who were in our situation, that was something I really wanted to do,” Kusler said.

In 2006, she passed her Bar exam, a test which prospective attorneys must pass before they can practice.

For two-and-a-half years, Kusler worked as a clerk in Sherburne County under Judge Karla Hancock, before going into a year of private practice for a small insurance defense firm in the cities.

Still, Kusler wanted to be a prosecutor and in 2010, she was hired at the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, splitting her case load between child protection cases and misdemeanors.

“It sounds cliché, but it really was a dream come true for me. It’s been a wonderful job,” Kusler said.

Since October 2016, Kusler has moved to handling half of the non-drug related felonies and the misdemeanors.

This means she no longer handles the child protection cases, a task that was hard for her to look through.

Kusler said the cases against children she saw as the prosecutor for child protection were the hardest for her, especially after her family grew.

After taking the job in Morrison County Kusler married, and now has three children.

“Once I started getting those cases where the abused children were babies or very young, where they were neglected or not having food or being supervised, that was really tough as a mom to understand,” Kusler said.

Still, she said there was a great part of child protection cases, such as watching at the end of the process when a child is adopted by a family that cares about them.

When she’s with her family at home, she and her husband try to keep her work from being discussed.

“My promise to my family is that I’m going to leave it at work,” Kusler said.

While this doesn’t always work out as she prepares for trials, Kusler said when there isn’t work that she needs to do at home she tries to just be a mom.

She said the crime against her family gave her empathy for the victims she works with now.

Kusler said she tries to make sure she keeps the victims informed about what’s going on with their cases. Even if they are still upset at an outcome, Kusler said, the fact that someone kept them informed means a lot.

“I found that it’s much easier for them to accept that then finding out after the fact,” Kusler said.

She said the County Attorney’s Office tries to talk with victims early on in the process.

She said victim input is critical to a case.

With getting to know the victims, Kusler said she has had greater success in getting the victims to be willing to testify in a case.

“If I can somehow establish a relationship and a rapport with them, I find that I have much better luck prosecuting the case to the end,” Kusler said.

Still, she said there can be points where the wishes of the County Attorney’s Office and those of victims diverge and they disagree on how the case will be handled.

In these cases, no matter if the disagreement is over continuing the case or whether charges should be filed, the County Attorney’s Office has the final say.

“The crime might be against the victim, but it’s also against the state of Minnesota,” Kusler said.

If the decision to press charges were up to victims, Kusler said, there could also be more intimidation done by abusers to victims to keep charges from being filed.

Still, Kusler said, uncooperative victims can lead to the dismissal of cases, because prosecutors lack evidence to convince jurors.

One thing Kusler has found she needs to make sure she knows about jurors is whether or not they believe DNA evidence is necessary for them to vote guilty.

As a prosecutor, if someone said they need DNA evidence to vote guilty, Kusler wouldn’t want that juror on the bench because she wouldn’t be able to win a case with no DNA evidence.

“The vast majority of cases don’t have DNA evidence,” Kusler said.

While Kusler acknowledged that anything could happen in the future, she said she couldn’t see herself do anything different from prosecution. When Kusler made the decision to work and be away from her kids, she said she promised herself she’d only do that if what she did had meaning.