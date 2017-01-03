Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton for Mitchell Zimmerman, age 23 of Rice, who passed away Wednesday December 28, 2016. Fr. Roger Klassen will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and at 9:30 a.m. prior to the services on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Mitchell was born in St. Cloud on June 3, 1993 to Darrell and Jill Zimmerman. He played football, running back #21 and wrestled during his high school career. Mitchell is a graduate of Royalton High School class of 2012.

He worked in security for the Marriott in St. Cloud. Mitchell is a member of Holy Trinity Church in Royalton. He won first place in the pool championship with his buddies and enjoyed spending hours playing video games with his close friends.

He enjoyed fishing, weight lifting, scuba diving, and deer hunting, shooting a trophy 10 point buck in fall of 2016. Most importantly, Mitchell will be remembered for his gentle smile, big heart and compassionate character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his parents, Darrell and Jill Zimmerman of Rice; sister, Danielle Zimmerman of St. Cloud; grandparents, Clara (Gene) Pekarek of Royalton, Bonnie Maske of Rice; aunts and uncles, Dean (Sharon) Zimmerman of Royalton, Patty (Jim) Schlichting of Royalton, Doug (Karen) Zimmerman of Royalton, Lee (Wendy) Maske of Superior, WI, and Joy (Lance Chisholm) Sherping of Little Falls. Mitchell is also survived by many cousins, friends, and distant relatives.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bob Maske, Fred Zimmerman; uncle, Tom Maske; aunt, Paulette Zimmerman; and cousin, Travis Scherping.

Obituary and guestbook are available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.