Randall family reunited in time to celebrate Christmas

The Scott family.

It was with an indescribable joy the Scott family visited the Christmas dinner at Charlie’s Pizza, Dec. 25, 2016.

Parents Joshua and Amber Scott of Randall had read about the Christmas dinner in a previous issue of the Morrison County Record.

“We read how he had lost his daughter and wanted to reach out to the community,” Amber said.

Even though the Scotts’ story differed from Charlie Peterka, the owner of Charlie’s Pizza, the couple could relate to the pain of losing a child.

In February 2016, their boys, Jacob, 3, and Rollie,1, were removed from their care by the Todd County Child Protection Services after Amber had become very sick. They lived in Staples at the time, but later moved to Randall.

“It was absolutely devastating,” she said. It really ripped our family apart.”

Amber said she started getting sick in December 2015. She has trouble retaining food, vomited violently, had diarrhea and was in excruciating pain. She was also losing weight.

Despite efforts to diagnose Amber’s condition, it seemed to remain a mystery. Some even thought she was anorexic, she said.

In April 2016, she was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Since she was unable to absorb any nutrients and was slowly deteriorating, a feeding tube was put in. However, a week later, her body rejected it.

There was not only concern for Amber’s life, but she was also pregnant with their son, Zachariah, who is now 2 months old.

Amber said it was a visit with a nutritionist at the WIC office at Morrison County Health that began a turnaround in her health.

“After I described what I was going through, she told me to look in my medical records for ‘Celiac disease,’” Amber said. “Sure enough, I found it in a pathology report. No one just ever told me I was allergic to gluten.”

Amber said she credits being alive to the nutritionist who pointed her in the right direction. Once she removed gluten from her diet, she improved immensely.

Amber gave birth to Zachariah, Oct. 29, 2016. Even though Child Protection Services could have removed Zachariah from their care, Amber and Joshua are thankful they got to keep their baby.

The return home for Jacob and Rollie took a little longer. The family was reunited, Dec. 11, 2016 — only a couple of weeks before Christmas.

“I was at work when they were dropped off at the house. I couldn’t wait to get home. It was a great feeling knowing my family would be there,” Joshua said.

He’s an ordained minister and also works at the Lutheran Social Service with people who are developmentally disabled.

Since the family has been reunited, the couple does what they can to settle the boys into a sense of normalcy. Despite having been gone from their parents, both Jacob and Rollie have adjusted really well, Amber said.

Since Amber is a stay-at-home mom, she said she enjoys the time she has with the children. She also thinks of fun and creative ways to teach the children.

Jacob is currently working on phonics and is very intrigued by reading. Rollie, on the other hand, is just starting out with simple math skills.

The plan for the future is to keep connecting as a family and to teach the boys.

When the Scott family visited Charlie’s Pizza on Christmas Day, they knew they were in the right place.

“There we saw a lot of love, kindness and giving. It is exactly what we stand for, so it was the kind of environment we wanted to be in for Christmas,” Amber said.