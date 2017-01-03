Robert “Bob” J. Faust

Bob Faust, age 74, of Lindstrom, passed away December 6, 2016.

Preceded in death by parents Marguerite and Raymond Faust and brother-in-law William Denzen.

Born in Pierz, MN in 1942, Bob graduated from St. John’s University in 1964 with an English degree. Over his career, Bob worked for the Minnesota State University Board, Minnesota Office of Consumer Affairs, Northwest Airlines, HealthEast and seasonally at the Minnesota State Fair. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve Office of Naval Intelligence, drilling at MSP, Pearl Harbor (HI) and New Orleans. He earned the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, and retired from service in 2002.

Bob was known for his kind heart, a dry wit, his storytelling prowess, and his love of New Orleans Dixieland jazz and the beaches of Hawaii. He enjoyed playing golf with family and faithfully followed the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Gophers football and basketball teams, with an encyclopedia-like memory of moments in Minnesota sports history.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Milana Popova; daughters, Martha (John Rosten) Faust and Sarah (Mark) Jerome; son, Ray (Carrie) Faust; grandchildren, Bjorn and Liv Rosten, and Theodore, Andrew and Elaine Faust; sisters, Vivian (Erv) Merkling, Marion Denzen, and Patricia (Clayton) Plante; mother-in-law Zinaida Popova; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service January 6th, 2:30 p.m. at Hamline Church United Methodist in St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family. Washburn-McReavy 612-721-1651.