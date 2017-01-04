Several area basketball teams, both Little Falls hockey teams and the Flyer Nordic ski team were in action yesterday. First in boys basketball, Upsala won its first game of the season, 71-49 over Onamia. Holdingford won 67-48 over Paynesville. The Royalton boys fell at home to Wadena-Deer Creek, 59-55. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted topped Pierz, 54-47. Little Falls’ boys hockey team won 5-1 over section foe, Fergus Falls.

In girls basketball action, Holdingford fell 54-47 to Maple Lake. Cathedral took down Royalton, 57-20. Kimball tore down Pierz, 49-32. Lastly, Swanville was bested by Menagha, 78-64.

In a Nordic ski team meet, the Little Falls girls won the meet with senior Kendal Hendrickson earning medalist honors. The Flyer boys finished third.

Finally, the Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team fell for the first time this season after starting the season 14-0. The Flying Warriors lost 1-0 to Grand Rapids-Greenway.

Look for full coverage of these events and more in the Jan. 8 Morrison County Record.