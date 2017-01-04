Family welcomes baby boy as first baby born in county for 2017



Amber Dumonceaux and Michael Snorek of Little Falls, welcomed Patrick Henry Snorek into the world at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, making him the first baby born in Morrison County for the new year. Patrick Henry was named after the patriot, since his daddy is a history buff. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Amber said it was an easy labor, with her water breaking at 1:05 a.m. Four hours later and one push, and Patrick was born. In addition to his parents, Patrick will be welcomed home by four brothers, Ethan, 9; Colton, 8; Corbin, 6 (almost 7); and Connor, 5. His grandparents include Mary and Don Snorek of Wadena, David and Carol Dumonceaux of Clitheral and Karen and Rick Leverson of Farmington. For having the first baby in the county for 2017, the couple received many gifts, including $25 in baby supplies from Coborn’s, five free value meals from McDonald’s; a $25 gift card from Johnny C’s; a $30 gift card from A.T. The Black and White; a $25 gift card from Subway; a free large pizza from Domino’s, a silverware set from Melgram Jewelers; two free haircuts and kid shampoo and conditioner from Great Clips; two stuffed animals, a book and a rubber duck from the St. Gabriel’s Auxiliary Gift Shop; a gift certificate from Taco John’s; a gift certificate and baked goods from Perkins and a mother/child pendant necklace from GoldSmith Jewelers.