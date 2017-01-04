LaVina Langer, 97-year old-resident of Pierz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday and from 9-10 A.M. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mother’s Rosary will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Friday at the Funeral Home.

LaVina was born Sept. 22, 1919, on the family farm in Pierz Township, Morrison County. She was the first-born child to Frank X. and Theresa (Flicker) Gruber. She grew up in Genola and helped her parents at the Gruber’s Family Grocery Store. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1938.

LaVina attended Beauty School in Minneapolis. Her first cosmetology employment was in Brainerd. LaVina and her sister Lucille moved to Seattle during World War II and LaVina worked as a beautician. They both returned to Minnesota in the fall of 1945 following the end of the war.

LaVina was united in marriage to W. “Pete” Langer, Jan. 22, 1946, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple raised their four sons and one daughter in Pierz. LaVina owned and operated “LaVina’s Beauty Shop” out of her home and retired in 1983.

LaVina enjoyed the years they spent with family and friends at their lake cabin on Mille Lacs Lake & their deer hunting land north of Bemidji.

LaVina was a gentle and devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She loved flowers and a manicured yard. She was known for her delicious cookies and bars, beautifully hand-stitched embroidery and wonderful warm blankets. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Christian Mothers.

LaVina is survived by her children; Gary (Sheila) of Medina, Glen (Diane) of Little Falls, Dale (Wendy) of New Berlin, Wis., Dean (Sharon) of Becker and Sandra (Glenn) of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren, Dennis, Jason, Chad, Aaron, Ben, Luke, Mike & Tim Langer, Jennifer Kiley, Amie Gale and Darrin Pence; 21 great-grandchildren, Sam, Madeline, Noah, Mason, Georgia, Emily, Elisa, Sydney, Mia, Brody, Julianna, Lexi, Ava, Briella, Cecilia, Eli, Nora, Lucy LaVina, Audrey and Abby; sisters, Dellie Stoll and Lila (Norman) Thielen; brothers, Gene (Millie) and Fred (Marge) and sisters-in-law; Julia and Rita Langer.

LaVina was preceded in death by her husband, Pete (Wilfred) in 2003; sisters, Lucille Langer, Ione Roberts and one infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.

