Royalton teen injured in one-vehicle accident

A Royalton teenager was injured Tuesday, Jan. 3, when she lost control of her vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received a report about 6:20 p.m., of a one vehicle crash with injuries on Hilton Road, near 58th Street in Bellevue Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Thielman, 17, was traveling south on Haven Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. Thielman lost control of her vehicle, went in the ditch and struck a power pole. She was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.