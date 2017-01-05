Gary Olson, 81, passed away Dec. 30, 2016, at North Memorial Medical Center.

Gary was born Sept. 2, 1935, to Floyd R. and Leora (Keck) Olson in Esterville, Iowa. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to a farm near South Long Lake. After graduating from Washington High School, Gary worked on a farm in Iowa and then joined the Army. He served from 1954-1955, stationed in Germany.

Gary married Patsy Britton in 1958 and together they raised four sons. Gary enjoyed football, snowmobiling, ice fishing, camping, stock car racing and watching his kids and grandkids in whatever they were doing. He liked going on rides with the car club in his 1829 Model A or 1921 Model T.

Gary operated Ken and Gary's Pure Oil, delivered milk for Land O'Lakes, machinist for Standard Parts and small engine repair at Camp Ripley where he retired in 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years; sons, Scott, Mark (the late Janelle) and Rick (Lisa) and Bruce, all of Brainerd; grandchildren, Derek Olson, Zimmerman; Jessica (Brian) Kelly, Inver Grove Heights; Kelsey (Nick) Oakley, Kingsland, Ga., and Ashley Olson, Florissant, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Blake Kelly; sisters, LaVon Skoog of Brainerd and Ardeth Busbey, Palmer, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother; daughter-in-law, Janelle (Willard) and great-grandson, Jaxon Vogler.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with visitation will be from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Friday at Halvorson-Johnson Funeral Home, 703 Oak Street, Brainerd, and at the church one hour prior to the service.