Joanne R. Siers (Saulter/Bue), 78-year-old resident of rural Little Falls, was called home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at her home in Little Falls.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity Chapel in Little Falls with Rev. William Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Joanne and her husband, Dale Siers, were faithful members of the Trinity Chapel of Little Falls. Dale served as associate pastor at Trinity Chapel and pastor at St. Otto’s Care Center.

Joanne was born May 15, 1938, in Little Falls, to the late Arthur Saulter and Vernie (Madsen) Saulter. Joanne was a beautiful, affectionate, joyous and loving soul. She loved her family, her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. When Joanne was not working, she was with her beloved husband or shopping with her granddaughter Briana, seeking out the latest fashions. Joanne spread sunshine everywhere she went with her classy style, warming smile and gracious heart. She was faithful, tenacious and had a quirky sense of humor that brought laughter to our lives. Joanne loved baking, gardening and most of all loved traveling the country trucking with her partner in crime, Dale. During her career years, Joanne worked at St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls Senior Center and was site manager at LSS.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Dale Siers; brother, Arthur Saulter; children, Brenda (Fred) Keehr, Rodney Bue, Sandy (Grant) Heinz, Sidney (Ruth) Bue, Dale (Lotus) Bue, Lisa Schoenthaler (Bue), Jackie (Brendan) Jay and Teresa (Rick) Kurowski; 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Joanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard B. Bue; infant son, Ricky B. Bue; granddaughters, Cassandra Kurowski and Jessica Keehr; great-grandsons, Adidjahheim and Kaiyon Jones; parents, Arthur Saulter and Vernie (Madsen) Saulter; sisters, Charlotte Kohl, Yvonne Saulter, Marlys Toberman, Margaret Eisel and Gail Banick; and brother, John Saulter.

