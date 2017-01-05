Marcella Faust, 90- year-old resident of Pierz, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Friends may gather at the church on Tuesday, January 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Marcella Faust was born July 7, 1926, in Buckman, to the late Jacob and Catherine Loscheider. She attended school in Pierz, from which she graduated the eighth grade. Marcella was united in marriage to David Faust, May 29, 1954. The couple made their home in Pierz, and Marcella worked as a sewing machine operator at Munsingwear in Little Falls and later in Onamia, Minnesota. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers in Pierz. Marcella enjoyed playing cards, making chocolate chip cookies, sewing and vacationing, especially her trips to Disneyland and Disney World.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bruce Faust of Little Falls, Brian (Virginia) Faust of Pierz and Linda Faust (Kenneth Pritchett) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Amanda (James Kope) Faust of St. Cloud, Mathew and Michael Faust of Pierz; siblings, Hildegard Suess of St. Cloud and Rosalyn Braun of Albuquerque N.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Faust; daughter, Anita Faust Feb. 22, 1962; brothers, Nick, Raymond, Ben and Donald Loscheider; sisters, Catherine Loscheider, Delores Johnson and Marie Loscheider.

