Marvin Albert Sowada, age 76, of Rice, passed away Dec. 20, 2016.

Evening visitation, Friday, Jan. 6, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, North Prairie, from 4 – 8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, North Prairie, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with one hour visitation prior. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Survived by devoted wife, Patricia; son, John Sowada; three daughters, Jacqueline (Eric) Mulder, Susalyne (Jason) Truckenbrod and Sheralyne (Steve) Rechnagel; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Calen, Clarabelle, Colsen and Madalyne; two brothers Delroy (Lillian) Sowada and Edsel (Joyce) Sowada. Preceded in death by his parents, Wensel and Pauline (Dobis) Sowada; and his brother, Norris Sowada. Miller-Carlin Funeral Home 320-746-9994.

