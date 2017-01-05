Announcements

Marvin Albert Sowada

Marvin Albert Sowada

Marvin Albert Sowada, age 76, of Rice, passed away Dec. 20, 2016.
Evening visitation, Friday, Jan. 6, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, North Prairie, from 4 – 8 p.m.
A Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, North Prairie, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with one hour visitation prior. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Survived by devoted wife, Patricia; son, John Sowada; three daughters, Jacqueline (Eric) Mulder, Susalyne (Jason) Truckenbrod and Sheralyne (Steve) Rechnagel; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Calen, Clarabelle, Colsen and Madalyne; two brothers Delroy (Lillian) Sowada and Edsel (Joyce) Sowada. Preceded in death by his parents, Wensel and Pauline (Dobis) Sowada; and his brother, Norris Sowada. Miller-Carlin Funeral Home 320-746-9994.

logo

Comments Closed