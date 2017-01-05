Marvin F. Fritz

Marvin Fritz, 81, of Clarissa, passed away on January 1, 2017.

Funeral services for Marvin will be held on January 6, 2017, 10 a.m., at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Clarissa with Pastor Young Chung officiating. Interment will be held at Morningside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Coon Rapids. Casket bearers are Steven Fritz, Marvin Fritz, Joe Fritz, Andrew Fritz, Jason Fritz and Josh Fritz.

Marvin was born March 4, 1935, in Parker Township, Morrison County, to Otto and Agusta (Beseman) Fritz. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall. Marvin joined the US Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Joyce Smith on March 11, 1961, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall. Marvin and Joyce lived in Coon Rapids for 13 years then moved to Ham Lake where they lived for 18 years. From 1960 until retirement, Marvin worked as an Operating Engineer with the Local 49. Marvin retired on Long Lake in Burtrum and lived there for 22 years. In 2013, they moved to Clarissa.

Marvin enjoyed fishing, playing cards with family and friends and gardening.

Marvin is survived by his wife Joyce; children, Steven (Dawn) Fritz of Stacy, Marvin (Geri) Fritz of Anoka, Joseph Fritz of Lindstrom and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; son David; siblings, Melvin, Arnold, Harvey, Esther and Alice.

Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com