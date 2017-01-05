Pierz family all connect to the Air Force in one way or another

At the Brainerd Civil Air Patrol meeting, Dec. 12, Gunther Dodge received his first rank as a member of the group. Pictured are (from left): Cadet 1st Lieutenant Liam Richardson, Dodge and Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Eli O’Dell. The two older members of the Civil Air Patrol welcomed Dodge with pins on his uniform.

When Gunther Dodge’s father, Captain Ken Dodge of Pierz, joined the Minnesota Air National Guard in January, his mother Heike thought it would be good for the family to get involved with the Civil Air Patrol. It is a civilian auxiliary to the United States Air Force.

As Heike took Gunther to the meetings, she began thinking she might as well join as well.

“Since I had to take my kids to a meeting every Monday, I might as well join myself,” Heike said.

Before they were able to join, they had to go to three meetings. In June, they officially joined.

Among the Civil Air Patrol’s duties are radio communication, search and rescue and other work.

For Gunther, the best part of being in the Civil Air Patrol so far has been going to different events and learning about emergency services.

During MEA Weekend this year, Gunther went to Minnesota Leadership Academy (MLA), the boot camp for Civil Air Patrol cadets. Despite the analogy, Heike said there is a difference from regular boot camp.

“That (boot camp) implies that it’s a bunch of sergeants barking at you. That’s not the case at all,” Heike said.

She said despite being in military style, the leadership for the Civil Air Patrol cadets is age appropriate.

MLA doesn’t just give cadets training in physical tasks like obstacle courses or lessons in military training, Heike said.

It also serves as team bonding for cadets from Minnesota to as far away as Hawaii.

“It was really fun,” Gunther said.

He said that one of the tasks they had as a team was getting an object through an obstacle course without touching certain areas painted red.

On Dec. 12, Gunther was promoted to Cadet Airman, the first rank in the Civil Air Patrol.

To achieve the rank, Gunther had to take a leadership test and a fitness test.

Still, he and his mother are also taking other classes to expand their skills, such as introductory classes. These include search and rescue, something both said they are interested in working on, and communications through the squadron’s radios.

The radios connect them to other squadrons throughout the state, and using them is a big responsibility said Cadet Major Emmett Richardson, the group’s communications officer.

“If one of these (radios) wasn’t grounded properly, you might blow a fuse,” Richardson said, pointing out potential problems coming from unauthorized personnel using the radios. “If someone was to get onto a weekly net and come on with Mayday traffic, when they’re not supposed to all the traffic is going to stop on the net and focus on them,”

While Gunther said the classes can be difficult to understand at times, he has a solution that works.

“If you take notes and you study them, you can really learn a lot,” Gunther said.

He said he has a goal with a deadline that is fast approaching, to get two steps ahead of his brother Hayden before he joins in the spring. To do that, Gunther needs to advance another rank to become an Airman First Class.

Heike said it’s not rare to see multiple members of a family joining Civil Air Patrol. She credits this to the organization’s family friendly atmosphere.

“It’s a very clean cut group of people,” Heike said. “We’re all focused on the cadet program portion, which is helping to grow up young men and women to be responsible, respectable and patriotic adults.”