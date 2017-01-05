August 11, 1921-January 4, 2017

Post navigation

Trintje Keehr, age 95, of Foley, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at Foley Nursing Center Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Burial will be in the Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill Township, Morrison County.Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Foley Nursing Center Chapel. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.Trintje Keehr was born August 11, 1921 in Willow Lake, Redwood County to Meint and Lena (Luedtke) Frohling. She married Oscar Keehr on June 9, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Foley. She lived and farmed with her husband in Buckman Township and rural Foley all of her married life. The couple sold their farm and moved in to Foley in 1991. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.She is survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar, April 22, 2000.