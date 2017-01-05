Upsala required to complete WHP

For a few years, the city of Upsala has been able to hold off on completing a Wellhead Protection Plan (WHP).

However, the Upsala City Council heard from City Clerk Michelle Stevens that the city has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) that Upsala is required to prepare and submit a WHP for its wells.

“Your public water supply system is being phased into Minnesota’s WHP program based on the department’s work plan,” read the letter the city received from MDH.

The WHP is set in place to prevent contaminants from entering wells used by public water supply systems. It is a way to protect the resources the city has invested in its public water supply system.

With an emphasis on preventing problems before they occur, WHP is accomplished through the development and implementation of a WHP.

The plan for the city’s system must be completed and submitted within two years unless the city qualifies for additional time.

The WHP rule on additional time grants another six-month period for each two existing or new wells. Up to six wells may qualify, Stevens said.

The city may qualify if funds are not available to support the plan development or implementation or if the WHP area lies in more than two governmental jurisdictions.

The city may also qualify for additional time if the pumping of a well that is not a part of the water supply system influences the boundaries of the WHP area being shown clearly.

The city has been instructed by the MDH to begin the development of a WHP plan by Feb. 1 and to complete it by Aug. 1, 2019.



Upsala City Council Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Upsala City Council:

• Approved rental contract with Toning Plus $200 per month who is renting a building from the city;

• Approved Stearns Bank Upsala and Pine Country Bank as the city’s official depository;

• Approved the Morrison County Record as the official newspaper to announce legal postings;

• Approved Peters and Churchwell as the city attorney until further notice. Heard from Mayor Rollie Johnson that the city’s attorney, Tim Churchwell, has been appointed district judge for the Seventh Judicial District in Douglas County. Johnson anticipates a recommendation for an attorney from Churchwell;

• Approved a franchise order allowing the city to be paid a compensation for the right to transmit and furnish electrical energy for light, heat, power and other purposes of public and private use throughout the city. Each residential, commercial, industrial or other entity with a Minnesota Power account will compensate the city $5 per month;

• Scheduled the Local Board of Appeals for Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Upsala Fire Hall;

• Thanked Charlie Gunderson for his service as the interim rescue squad president; and

• Congratulated Rodney Hayes ($150), Brady Burggraff ($100) and Mark Gilles ($50) for winning the Holiday Lights Contest. The winners received their prizes in Upsala Bucks.

The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall.