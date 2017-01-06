Attendance will be lagging on Flight 2017

If you will all take your seats and buckle your seat belts, your crew here at Flight of Fancy Airlines will get Flight 2017 off the ground. Keep your flight helmets on and your parachute handy, because we do expect some turbulence along the way.

Flight 2017 has 20 scheduled stops during our year-long trip, and countless forced landings, otherwise unexpected delays and an Tom West, West Words

occasional crash or two.

Look out the window, and take a gander at these wonders of the world.

At noon on Friday, Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States. At 12:01 p.m., Democrats will file articles of impeachment against him, charging him with high crimes and misdemeanors because nobody can believe this is really happening. Trump will immediately set to work, knowing his effectiveness will only last about six months, and send a deluge of reforms to the Congress in the first 100 days. On Feb. 1, the stock market will crash, as the wily socialists at the Federal Reserve claim they are trying to restore some value to the dollar after stealing from savers for eight years. Democrats will file more articles of impeachment against Trump for messing up the economy. Meanwhile, Obamacare will be replaced by something that sounds like “Trump Hair.” It will keep base health prices uniformly low, but insurance company’s will be able to charge an extra percentage point on premiums for every point that a person’s body mass index exceeds Melania Trump’s. Mass starvation will ensue as she becomes the most hated First Lady in American history. The president will say, “Isn’t she wonderful.” President Trump’s infrastructure plan will be anchored by a wall running from Brownsville, Texas, to San Diego, Calif. It will be paid for with a $10 entry fee from every vehicle that crosses the border from Mexico at checkpoints along the border. Half of the entry fee will be returned to any vehicle exiting with an illegal immigrant. Most of the rest of the infrastructure will consist of pipelines running hither and yon. Gas station signs will once again soar past $3 per gallon by summer because demonstrators keep destroying pipelines. When school lets out next spring, riot season will begin in earnest at various locations. Democrats will file more articles of impeachment because Trump failed to keep the peace. Vladimir Putin offers to send in Russian troops to quell the disturbances. Calling Putin a “swell guy,” Trump takes the offer “under consideration.” The riots then begin to taper off. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court will be reduced to seven members when another of the Ancients passes away. The Democrats will refuse to approve any of Trump’s nominees. Trump responds by calling the Dems “nasty, nasty people” and then oddly calls on the protesters to seal off Washington during the August recess. He then secretly tells Senate Republicans to stay behind to end the filibuster. The tactic fails because Washington still does not have a secure communications system. Attendance at county and state fairs across the nation will lag as a result. In Minnesota, Daytoncare will be reformed by the Legislature in the next few days. The Legislature will pass a tax cut. Governor Dayton will veto it. The Legislature will pass several spending bills. Dayton will veto them. All veto override attempts will fail. In keeping with tradition, the governor will then force a special session. The special session will be delayed because of a lack of a quorum caused by protesters blocking traffic on I-94. By the end of the year, 10 DFLers and five Republicans will have announced their candidacies to succeed Dayton. University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler will retire this summer after he tweets what the “values” of the university are. The university will hire the second coming of Vince Lombardi to be its new football coach, and he will lead the Gophers to a 6-6 record and a trip to the Denali Bowl in Fairbanks, Alaska. Home attendance will lag. “Manchester by the Sea,” a depressing movie that perfectly fit a depressing year, will fail to win the Best Picture Oscar. After forgetting it isn’t racist and nominating only whites the past two years for Best Actor and Best Actress, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences makes amends by giving Best Actor to Denzel Washington and Best Actress to Viola Davis, and throws in Best Picture to “Fences” to boot. The day when skin color becomes irrelevant will remain far off in its future. Adrian Peterson leaves the Vikings for the Cowboys, where he will sign for a fourth of his former salary and play a fourth of the season before going on the disabled list. The Vikings, behind a healthy offensive line, surge back into the playoffs. Attendance lags when pipeline protesters use SuperGlue to seal the doors of the new stadium shut. The Twins front office brass use analytics to determine that the team is terrible but make no noteworthy trades or free agent signings. The team improves to 63-99, but attendance lags. Democrats file more articles of impeachment against Trump because attendance lags everywhere.

The beverage cart will now be coming down the aisle. You may want some of the hard stuff this year.

Enjoy the ride.

