Bartkowitz faces rendition to Wisconsin for drug charge

Robert Donald Bartkowitz, 47, Little Falls, is facing rendition to Wisconsin for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

On Dec. 16, 2016, law enforcement stopped Bartkowitz’s vehicle for an alleged equipment violation.

The officer noticed there was a warrant out for Bartkowitz’s arrest, and Wisconsin law enforcement alleges he left their supervision.

Bartkowitz was placed under arrest and taken to the Morrison County Jail.

Bartkowitz allegedly said he was the person listed on the warrant and said he wouldn’t fight extradition.