Dahl charged with felony for escaping from custody

Ashley Ann Dahl, 27, Little Falls, is facing a felony for allegedly escaping from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, following a violation of her probation for fleeing the police in a motor vehicle, Dahl was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Court documents say she was granted temporary leave for treatment on Oct. 24, 2016, but agreed to return to jail within two hours if discharged unsuccessfully.

On Nov. 29, 2016, Community Corrections notified the court that Dahl had failed treatment the previous day.

Dahl had allegedly not returned to jail by that time., as agreed to in court.

If convicted, Dahl faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.