Flyers nab third place from North Branch for first win

Sophia Sowada had a strong all around performance to help the Little Falls girls basketball team earn its first win of the year and snap a

Little Falls junior Sophia Sowada saves a ball from going out of bounds against North Branch, Dec. 30.

10-game losing streak.

Sowada poured in 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, swiped five steals and rejected five opponent shots to lead the Flyers to a 54-43 win over North Branch, Dec. 30.

The Flyers never relinquished a 36-29 halftime lead in the second.

It also earned the Flyers third place for the Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic.

Senior Melissa Geisenhof was also strong netting eight points and dishing out six assists.

Little Falls lost the first round of the tournament, 67-50, Dec. 29, against Apollo.

Sowada was the top scorer and rebounder for the Flyers in that one as well with 18 points to go with nine boards.

Senior Destiny Young added 11 points, while the Eagles were led by Lariah Washington’s 23 points.

The Flyers (1-10) will host Sartell for a Section 8AAA match-up, Tuesday.