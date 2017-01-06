Gross misdemeanor charges filed- 01/08/17

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following people:

Richard Allen Bate, 30, Little Falls — In connection with a Dec. 30 incident, Bate has been charged with one count of fifth degree controlled substance crime – possession and one count of giving peace officer false name/birth date/ID card.

Joseph Michael Passon, 32, Sauk Rapids — In connection with a Dec. 24 incident, Passon has been charged with one count of theft – value more than $500 but less than $1,000.

Douglas Floyd Keinholz, 66, Burtrum — In connection with a Nov. 25 and Dec. 5 incident, Keinholz has been charged with two gross midemeanor counts of domestic abuse – violate order for protection.

If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The court will set their appearance date