Gun control won’t control people

By JIM KUEBELBECK

Guest Columnist

As long as humans are humans there will always be crime in this world.

While admitting that some individuals who commit some of the crimes in our society are mentally ill, there are others who do not fall into that category.

Many individuals who commit especially horrendous crimes (mass killings for example) truly lack any sense of self-esteem or personal worth and in their deluded thinking “want to make a name for themselves,” mistakenly believing their actions will make such an impact on society that they will be long remembered.

There is a need for a new direction and thinking in this country, and it is not a need for more so-called “gun control” or “background checks.” No background check will ever deter some mentally ill individual from committing some horrendous crime against humanity. There is simply no way to predict the future actions of a mentally ill person, and it’s time for society (and our legislators) to realize this.

I have some suggestions for how to combat the gun-related crimes in this country, and they´re really quite simple. For starters, the media should make it a policy that when someone commits some horrendous sickening crime against society, no mention of that person’s name (or family name) should be included in the news reports. The news media should only report that “some mentally deluded individual” committed the particular crime.

On gun control, my suggestions:

First, for a first offense, anyone committing a crime (burglary, damage to property, vehicle theft, fleeing law enforcement, assault, shoplifting, breaking and entering, home invasion or other such crime) while in possession of a firearm (or replica of a firearm) would automatically incur a sentence of incarceration for a period of one year. Any such offense would constitute a “felony,” and could not be plea bargained down to a lower offense, resulting in nothing more than a mere “slap on the wrist.”

Second, for a conviction of any type of crime “against another person or persons,” while in possession of a firearm (or replica) all privileges of living freely in a civilized society would automatically be forfeited, and result in a minimum sentence of five years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Enacting such a law would eliminate the high costs of “public defense attorneys,” who make every effort to prolong legal proceedings as long as possible at great expense to taxpayers and clients.

The costs of impaneling juries would thus be reduced as well, by the certain decrease of gun-related crimes.

The net result of enacting such legislation would immediately reduce the costs of incarceration also, because most criminals would be far less likely to commit any crime while in possession of a firearm, if such a law were in place.

As far as drive-by shootings, gang shootings, road rage shootings, illegal drug-related shootings and countless daily gun related killings in Chicago and other cities, it’s time for civilized society to wake up to reality and take steps to finally confront the gun-related crimes in our communities.

Suggesting more “gun control legislation” by taking guns away from law abiding citizens is the true height of stupidity, but it appears that many of today’s legislators have apparently risen to that level.

In the past, my suggestions to legislators for reducing gun-related crimes have fallen upon deaf ears. Anyone with an ounce of brains in their head knows full well that criminals will always be able to get their hands on a firearm of some sort, and it´s time for civilized society to wake up to this fact.

Where are the heads of our legislators and politicians in this regard? I would venture a guess, but vulgarity in editorials is usually not how I express my views.

Jim Kuebelbeck is a resident of St. Joseph.